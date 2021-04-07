Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 96,164 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,164 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $3,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

