Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $181.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. Lear has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

