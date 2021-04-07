Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 713 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,497. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.02 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

