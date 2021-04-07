Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,290 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.59. 1,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.31 and a twelve month high of $299.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

