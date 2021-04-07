Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

