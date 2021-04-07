Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.05. 159,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $311.35. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,094 shares of company stock valued at $367,003,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

