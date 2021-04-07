Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,286 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

CP stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,761. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

