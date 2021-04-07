Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

