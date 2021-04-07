Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

ROST stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

