Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

