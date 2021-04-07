Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 215,092 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.09 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.17.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

