LifeVantage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,112 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,500% compared to the average daily volume of 32 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 590.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

