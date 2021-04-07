Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.62.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

