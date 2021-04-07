Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €239.57 ($281.84).

LIN opened at €240.40 ($282.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €210.71. Linde has a 12-month low of €150.05 ($176.53) and a 12-month high of €239.50 ($281.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.06.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

