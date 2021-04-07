Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

LNN stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.