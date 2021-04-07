Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of LNN traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,902. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

