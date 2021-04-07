Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $126,793.64 and approximately $59.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,269.89 or 1.00202875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00034863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00095148 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

