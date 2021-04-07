Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 688,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,657,000 after acquiring an additional 237,331 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 9,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 652,374 shares of company stock worth $131,871,978. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

