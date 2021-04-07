Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

MKTX opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.28. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.78 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

