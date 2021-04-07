Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $437,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

