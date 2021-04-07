Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,900 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 575,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,964,000 after buying an additional 422,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

