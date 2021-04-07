Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.