Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

