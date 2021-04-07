Lobstex Trading Down 4.2% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $879,173.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,686,688 coins and its circulating supply is 21,686,676 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

