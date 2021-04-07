Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of LBPH opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

