LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. LPL Financial reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

