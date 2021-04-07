LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

