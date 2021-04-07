LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -402.15 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

