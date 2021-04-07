LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 452,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,176.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,096. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

