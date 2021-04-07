LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

