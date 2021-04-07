Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Lufax stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

