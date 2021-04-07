Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.82 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $124.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

LUNA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,323. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.66 million, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 155,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

