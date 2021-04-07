Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.06.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.91. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

