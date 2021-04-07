Lunyr Achieves Market Cap of $812,432.23 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $812,432.23 and approximately $41,762.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.