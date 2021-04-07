Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 60.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

