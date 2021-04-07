Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,348 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 22,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

