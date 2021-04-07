Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.09.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

