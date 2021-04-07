Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Up 4%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.85 and last traded at $91.85. Approximately 6,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 295,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.