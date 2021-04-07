Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce sales of $152.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $367.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $377.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $747.20 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.05. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $251.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

