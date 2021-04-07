Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.16

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 10722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The firm has a market cap of $652.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

