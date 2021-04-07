Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,641. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.