Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,819.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.