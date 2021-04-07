Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 173,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $185.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.68 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

