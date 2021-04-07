Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

