Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.94. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.55 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.44 ($1.99).

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

