Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,003. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

