Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

MMC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.30 and a 52 week high of $124.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

