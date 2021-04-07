Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 46.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 184,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

