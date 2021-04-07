Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust (LON:MNP) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MNP opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £312.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 361.14. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 272.88 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Investment Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

