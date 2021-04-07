Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.85. 6,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.31. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.